'I know nothing': Rudy Giuliani reacts to conspiracy allegations against him
Rumble/screen grab

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacted to allegations that he was a co-conspirator in a recent indictment of former President Donald Trump related to Jan. 6.

"Well, let me give you my statement, because people want to know, you know, am I a conspirator number one, number two, number three, number four, number five?" Giuliani told the listeners of his Tuesday podcast. "Well, first of all, if I'm a conspirator, I was a conspirator in performing completely illegal acts," he said in an unfortunate flub of the word legal.

"I know nothing at all of any kind that's incriminating with regard to Donald Trump or anyone else," he insisted.

Giuliani then read a prepared statement.

"Every fact Mayor Giuliani possesses about this case establishes the good faith basis President Donald Trump had for the actions he took during the two-month period charged in the indictment," he said. "The news today is particularly egregious in light of the growing evidence proving that Joe Biden and his family made millions of dollars in bribes from America's most intransigent adversaries."

Watch the video below or at this link.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo