Rudy Giuliani backs 'big lie' candidate in Michigan — and leaves wearing a fascinating costume

The disgraced former mayor of New York City traveled to Michigan to push leading proponent of Trump's "big lie" of election fraud at the Michigan Republican Party endorsement convention.

Even though pushing Trump's false claims of election fraud cost Rudy Giuliani his law license in New York and DC, the former prosecutor is backing Matthew DePerno for attorney general.

Trump endorsed DePerno while pushing his voting lies in September, saying he "has defended the Constitution for 20 years, and has been on the front lines pursuing fair and accurate elections, as he relentlessly fights to reveal the truth about the Nov. 3rd Presidential Election Scam."

One day after DePerno again lost in court, Giuliani was spotted at the airport by reporter Paul Egan of the Detroit Free Press.

Video captured by Egan shows Giuliani putting on a suit jacket with an inside line that looks like an American flag, but with a lot more stars. Down the rear sides of the dark jacket are two vertical stripes, one red and one white.

It came only days after a feathered Giuliani appeared in a giant bird costume on the Fox show "The Masked Singer."



