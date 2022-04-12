Prosecutors 'may soon reach a charging decision' on Rudy Giuliani: CNN

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani recently met with federal prosecutors and unlocked several of his own devices for them -- and now CNN reports that they could reach a decision on whether to charge him with crimes "soon."

CNN's sources say that Giuliani in recent weeks "met with prosecutors and during the meeting he assisted them in unlocking three devices that investigators had been unable to open."

Federal prosecutors seized 18 different devices during a raid on his office last year as part of an investigation into his lobbying activities in Ukraine.

The interest in Giuliani's lobbying activities relates to his efforts to push the Ukrainian government in 2019 to publicly announce investigations into Joe Biden, who at the time was seen as a top potential challenger to former President Donald Trump's reelection bid.

"Prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani violated US foreign lobbying laws when he sought the ouster of the US ambassador to Ukraine and an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter," CNN writes. "Prosecutors are exploring whether Giuliani was working on behalf of Ukrainian officials at the same time he was pursuing those efforts as then-President Donald Trump's personal attorney, people familiar with the investigation said."

