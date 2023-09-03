Rudy Giuliani admits investigators looking at 'other crimes that maybe I committed'

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested that there could be "other crimes" that he has not been charged with after facing a criminal indictment and a defamation case in Georgia.

On Sunday, Giuliani spoke to Newsmax host Lidia Curanaj about a case where he was found liable for defaming Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss.

The former mayor claimed that up to $20 million had been spent on law firms trying to bring him down.

"So it is punishment by process," he said, arguing that attorneys were filing discovery requests to find "other crimes that maybe I committed" and "crimes that Donald Trump may have committed."

"I do not admit anything," Giuliani added, despite conceding that he had made false statements against the election workers.

Giuliani said that he was "not contesting" the claims against him.

"We want to move on to the legal aspects of the cases," he remarked. "I'm not stupid enough to think I'm going to get a fair trial in front of [the judge] and the District of Columbia."

"I'd have to be not a lawyer to think that," he concluded.

