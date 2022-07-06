Rudy Giuliani insists he is not a crook after Jan. 6 committee turns up the pressure

In a recent video, Rudy Giuliani appears to be channeling a former Republican president.
Giuliani explained during his "Common Sense" podcast that he is not a crook, a phrase often quoted from former President Richard Nixon, who maintained that he had nothing to do with Watergate.
“Everyone in Washington wants to make me a liar and a crook, and I’m not," Giuliani swore. "I could’ve asked for a pardon for a very good reason - because I don’t want to get framed. I know I didn’t do anything wrong. I don’t lie .. I don’t take money .. I’ve acted honorably all my life."
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump's then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, recently told the Jan. 6 committee that Giuliani had sought pardons from Trump.
When pardons are given by presidents or governors it means accepting guilt. In the case of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was given a pardon by former President Donald Trump, he argued he wasn't guilty despite accepting a pardon. Arpaio took it to court saying that he didn't want to be required to admit guilt for the crimes for which he was pardoned.
IN OTHER NEWS: Supreme Court poised to allow a 'radically anti-democratic partisan' coup: columnist
"The power to pardon is an executive prerogative of mercy, not of judicial recordkeeping," United States v. Noonan declared.
"To vacate all rulings in this case would run afoul of this important distinction. The Court found Defendant guilty of criminal contempt," ruled U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton. The Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.
Pre-emptive pardons don't apply to future offenses. While Trump could pardon someone for a crime they previously committed, he couldn't, however, give a pardon for something someone might do in the future. Asking for a pre-emptive pardon would be akin to an admission of intent to commit a crime.
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Louie Gohmert, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Scott Perry (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) were all named by former Trump White House staff as people who asked for pardons related to Jan. 6 and the planning.
See Giuliani's video below.
\u201cRudy: \u201cEveryone in Washington wants to make me a liar and a crook, and I\u2019m not. I could\u2019ve asked for a pardon for a very good reason - because I don\u2019t want to get framed. I know I didn\u2019t do anything wrong. I don\u2019t lie .. I don\u2019t take money .. I\u2019ve acted honorably all my life.\u201d\u201d— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1657111457