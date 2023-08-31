Rudy Giuliani's 'life is falling apart' as Trump-related legal woes pile up: NBC reporter
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)

Rudy Giuliani lost his defamation case filed by two Georgia election workers, adding to a growing pile of legal problems.

A federal judge sanctioned the former New York City mayor for failing to turn over evidence to the women's attorneys for discovery and ordered him to pay their legal fees in a scathing judgment, and NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian explained to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" what provoked her anger.

"Judge [Beryl] Howell here in Washington, D.C., just decided Rudy Giuliani was playing games with the process, he was refusing to engage in what's known as civil discovery, where someone sues you, the judge rules the suit is legitimate, and you have to turn over documents, including secret financial documents, and he wouldn't do it," Dilanian said. "She gave him extension after extension. Finally, she imposed the ultimate penalty, which is, she entered a judgment saying that he was essentially liable for defamation, for civil conspiracy and for punitive damages."

Howell blasted the former Donald Trump campaign lawyer for "taking shortcuts to win an election," which she said could be a crime, and faulted him for "donning a cloak of victimization" to subvert the defamation suit -- and then she really dropped the hammer.

"The bottom line here is that these women do not have to prove their case anymore -- it's proven, it's been established," Dilanian said. "Now there will be a trial as to how much money Rudy Giuliani has to pay them. He owes them $90,000 according to this judge for their legal fees. It's a big blow to Mr. Giuliani. Of course, it's one of a long line of things he's facing, including criminal liability. You know, there are reports he's got a debt of $3 million in legal fees."

"His life essentially is falling apart," Dilanian said. "He is losing his license to practice law. Just add this to the list of legal woes for Rudy Giuliani."

SmartNews