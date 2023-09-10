Rudy Giuliani's girlfriend sports '$60k' diamond on left hand — and he's pleading for legal donations
Rudy Giuliani / Gage Skidmore.

Rudy Giuliani is begging for financial help for his legal troubles, but his longtime girlfriend has a new $60,000 diamond ring on her left hand.

The Daily Mail revealed the photos of Maria Ryan a 57-year-old nurse practitioner. Reporting Sunday, the site described her as "smiling from ear to ear as she headed into an office building in Midtown East," where Giuliani has been seen many times.

The Daily Mail assessed the diamond, "if real" at $60,000, but it seems far bigger than some of the rings listed by an estate jewelry sale site, selling the top 30 engagement rings for $60,000.

The Diamond Registry lists the average cost of a 5-carat diamond between $9,350 to $147,400 per carat, depending on the cut, clarity and color.

"The average wholesale price of a 3-carat weighted GIA Certified Diamond would fit the range between $ 18,150 and $ 254,430," the site also said.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump held a fundraiser for Giuliani at $100,000 a plate, in an attempt to fund the former mayor's legal fees incurred from his efforts to fight the 2020 election. The financial situation for Giuliani is so dire that he put his Manhattan apartment up for sale in early August before he was named in the Fulton County, Georgia indictment.

"Right now, he has $181,000 in current bills," said CNN's Katelyn Polantz in August. "That includes a judgment from a court last week saying he had to pay a phone bill for his company from 2020, that he has to pay legal fees for two Georgia election workers who are suing him. That's what the sanction would be, an $89,000 sanction. That's not even what happens if he were to lose that case."

See the photos of the rock at the DailyMail.

