Rudy Giuliani put Manhattan apartment on the market days before latest Trump indictment

Rudy Giuliani listed his Manhattan apartment for sale shortly before Donald Trump was indicted for trying to subvert the 2020 election.

The former New York City mayor is widely believed to be the first unindicted co-conspirator listed in the charges against Trump, and his apartment went up for sale five days before the indictment was handed up, reported Insider.

"This splendid residence boasts bright, high-floor outlooks and an abundance of sunshine, high ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors," reads the listing by Sotheby's Realty. "The thoughtful and inviting layout of the apartment is complemented by copious original detail, such as wood paneling, and leaded-glass and 12-over-12 paned double-hung windows."

Giuliani is listing the three-bedroom apartment he's owned for several decades for $6.5 million.

It's not clear why Giuliani is selling the apartment, but his New York law license has been suspended and he was threatened with jail last year if he did not pay $200,000 in alimony to his ex-wife Judith Giuliani.

IN OTHER NEWS: Mike Lindell: Trump 'will have more votes than people in the US' for 2024 election