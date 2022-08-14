Rudy Giuliani thinks the government might kill Donald Trump

In a sit down with Rudy Giuliani in an empty restaurant, a Newsmax host asked if he thought the American government would ever kill him.
The host recalled the comments from Giuliani that the FBI search warrant to retrieve classified documents from Mar-a-Lago was the kind of thing that happened in third-world countries with unstable governments.
"All the time. They kill them. They arrest them. They put their families in jail," Giuliani began.
"Should Donald Trump be in any fear of the deep state maybe killing him," asked John Tabacco.
"I do," said Giuliani. "In many different ways, I do. The amount of hatred generated toward him is the kind of hatred we worry about that would set off a sick person. I mean, if there is anything to the fact that, that hatred can set off sick people. There's no one where more hatred has been generated by the mainstream media — who do they hate more than Donald Trump. They display it at, uh, Emmy awards, they display it at — everywhere."
Former President Barack Obama was the first presidential candidate in history to be given Secret Service protection before he was declared the nominee because there were so many threats on his life. He was assigned protection in May of 2007. He declared his intention to run four months prior. It wasn't until June 3, 2008, he won enough states to become the nominee.
That never happened with Donald Trump in 2016, however. See the Giuliani video below or at this link.
