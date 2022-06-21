Democrat attacks 'Unamerican people like Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) spoke to Raw Story about the parts of day four of the House Select Committee hearings that she was able to watch and noted that it was clear to her that the behavior of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani was "un-American."

Dean went on to call the testimony "heartbreaking" because people like Sheye Moss "loves her job, proud of her work that is at the source of American citizenship."

Moss "helped give people the confidence that their vote will be cast and counted," said Dean. "And these un-American people like Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani hear nothing of the damage they did of that woman. Nothing of the threats that were placed upon her. Nothing of their peace of mind and pride in their work. It's just — it's disgusting."

Dean previously spoke to Raw Story about witnessing the police officers who testified to the committee saying that Republicans weren't the pro-police champions that they present themselves as.

"These are facts. They are telling the American people the facts. The Department of Justice will do their job. Different states will do criminal investigations and indictments, including Georgia, where the president said...'I just need you to find 11,780 votes.' And I remember a gasp from a Senator in that moment. He will be indicted for that," Dean said in the first hearing. "This is all closing in on the former president. Then we have a job to do as Congress. We have to do like Congress did after Watergate. We have to do reforms."