Rudy Giuliani likely to face discipline for lawsuit challenging Trump election loss

An attorney ethics committee recommended that Rudy Giuliani should be disciplined for violating rules of conduct for his work challenging Donald Trump's election loss, Politico reported Thursday.
The District of Columbia Board on Professional Responsibility will recommend a specific penalty for the former New York City mayor, who is accused of breaking ethics rules against filing frivolous lawsuits and damaging the administration of justice.
“Mr. Giuliani has testified on several occasions that he believes there was a conspiracy," said Hamilton "Phil" Fox, the disciplinary investigator handling the case. "There was a conspiracy and he was the head of it.”
Giuliani's lawyer John Leventhal asked the committee to impose a letter of reprimand or a private admonition, but Fox recommended he be disbarred.
His law license was suspended in New York last year after a state appeals court found he made false and misleading statements about voter fraud, and his D.C. law license was temporarily suspended after that ruling.