Rudy Giuliani extends happy birthday wishes to Trump -- and it doesn't go well
Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani kicked off his morning on Monday by offering happy birthday wishes to Donald Trump, which might have been glossed over if Giuliani had kept it simple, but attracted attention because of the over-the-top accompanying praise.

On the former president's 75th birthday, Giuliani -- who served as Trump's advocate during the past four years which led to his own legal problems -- tweeted to Trump, "Happy Birthday, President Trump! Everyone says they miss your policies!"

Critics of both Giuliani and Trump begged to differ on the policy portion of the tweet and proceeded to set the former "America's Mayor" straight -- as you can see below: