'If you can get one nowadays': Rudy Giuliani bellyaches about not being able to find a lawyer

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani griped about the availability of lawyers after he reportedly struggled to find one to represent him in Georgia.
During his Sunday radio program on WABC, Giuliani's co-host Maria Ryan asked Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) if it was legal for Fulton County to release mugshots of Giuliani, former president Donald Trump, and 17 others.
"I'm not a lawyer by any stretch of imagination," Collins conceded. "I'm in the trucking business, and I need lawyers."
"If you can get one nowadays," Giuliani complained.
CNN reported that Giuliani had trouble finding an attorney after he was indicted for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
"CNN previously reported that Giuliani is facing hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal bills and sanctions from numerous lawsuits related to his work for Donald Trump after the 2020 election," the article noted. "In recent months, Giuliani traveled to Mar-a-Lago and appealed to Trump himself for assistance with his legal bills."
Watch the video below from WABC or at the link.