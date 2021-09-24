‘Rudy is really hurt’: Giuliani found out he’s been banned from Fox News the night before 9/11 anniversary

Rudy Giuliani and some other senior aides to Donald Trump have been banned from Fox News.
The former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor hasn't appeared on the conservative network for almost three months, but he learned of the ban the night before Sept. 11, when his scheduled appearance on "Fox & Friends" to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks was cut and host Pete Hegseth called to apologize, reported Politico.
"Rudy is really hurt because he did a big favor for Rupert [Murdoch]," a source close to Giuliani told the website. "He was instrumental in getting Fox on Time Warner so it could be watched in New York City."
The ban comes from the top, sources said, and includes Giuliani's son, Andrew, who has not appeared on Fox News since launching his New York gubernatorial campaign, although rival GOP candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has made frequent appearances.
Dominion Voting Systems has sued Fox News for allowing guests like Giuliani, who's also been sued, spread false claims about the 2020 election, and the former mayor admitted during a recently publicized 2018 FBI deposition that he pushed lies about Hillary Clinton on the network ahead of the 2016 election.
Giuliani's former police commissioner Bernie Kerik, who also pushed election conspiracies, appeared live only once on Sept. 11, on host Jesse Watters' show, and he complained about Giuliani's ban to Fox Business News president Lauren Petterson.
"I could not have been more disappointed with the Fox coverage on the 20th anniversary of September 11," Kerik told Politico. "Then they chose to intentionally ignore Mayor Giuliani who was, and who according to their own coverage for the last two decades was America's hero on the day and in the aftermath of the attack. Regardless of reasoning, I think this was another demonstration of Fox's cowering to the far left."
Other senior aides to Trump have also been shut out by Fox News.
"They're not doing us any favors," said one ex-Trump aide.