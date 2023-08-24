'Somewhat of a rally': Rudy Giuliani claims he was beloved by inmates at Fulton County jail
Rudy Giuliani on Thursday reflected on his time at the Fulton County jail by claiming he had been beloved by inmates at the facility while he was in "the bowels of the prison."

"You go into the prison, you walk through the prison, you walk past some of the prison cells, holding cells, and then you get into the room," he recalled to podcast host Charlie Kirk. "And the prisoners are actually in the room in which you are, which the mug shots [are] taken."

Giuliani said the situation would have been "intimidating" if the "prisoners" had not welcomed him.

"They were yelling out rather familiar campaign slogans that go back to my campaigns for mayor," he crowed. "And they seemed pretty much supportive. 'Go get them, Rudy.' We had 'Let's Go Brandon' being yelled out. It was like a rally."

"So it took away some of the possible intimidation factor," Giuliani added. "But it is a very long walk. There are prisoners there. I imagine they have to have some other way of doing this for President Trump today. It would be just a travesty if they did that."

