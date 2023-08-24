'You're something else': Rudy Giuliani attacks Fani Willis as 'not an American'
Rudy Giuliani lashed out at President Joe Biden and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis over his prosecution for alleged election interference in Georgia.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room program on Thursday, Giuliani accused Biden of "100 incidents of violations of people's constitutional rights."

He argued that the U.S. justice system was the envy of the world until it was "trashed by this, in this particular situation, dictator and his regime."

"And this one [Fulton County case], it maybe is the worst because it's the most absurd," the longtime attorney said.

Giuliani insisted he shouldn't be charged in the election conspiracy because he had a "right to exaggerate" on behalf of Donald Trump.

The former New York mayor then took a shot at Willis.

"For a lawyer to bring an indictment like that indicates, number one, you don't understand the law and number two, you're not an American," he said. "You're something else."

Giuliani then veered into a rant about former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"Now we know these people are heavily influenced by communism," he said. "We know Obama was trained by communists. Hillary was trained by communists."

"[Willis'] father was a member of the Black Panthers, a police killer, police murderer, who are now the chief of the Black Lives Matter," he added.

