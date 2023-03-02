J6 investigators couldn't bring down Giuliani — but these two poll workers might

Rudy Giuliani has seen a downward spiral of his professional reputation since falling in with former President Donald Trump and, more recently, the crowd of conspiracy theorists trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, including the suspension of his law license in New York and a recommendation of disbarment from D.C. ethics officials.
But the January 6 Committee concluded without recommending any direct criminal or civil penalties against him for his efforts.
But that doesn't mean he is in the clear. According to The Daily Beast, a civil suit from a pair of Georgia poll workers could be Giuliani's worst nightmare.
"Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of Fulton County, Georgia, are turning their defamation lawsuit against Giuliani into a no-limits, fact-finding mission, according to an undisclosed letter from their attorneys reviewed exclusively by The Daily Beast," reported Jose Pagliery. "In their Jan. 13 letter, the pair’s attorneys tell Giuliani’s defense lawyer that his objections to the Jan. 6 Committee’s questions about interactions with Trump 'were improper,' warning that they intend to bulldoze right over them ... Giuliani was deposed on Wednesday inside a midtown Manhattan skyscraper that serves as the headquarters of Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the high-end international law firm representing the women."
Freeman and Moss had a starring role as witnesses in the January 6 investigation, where they testified that conspiracy theorists made their lives a living hell after Giuliani baselessly claimed they rigged the election in Georgia.
"Lawyers for Freeman and Moss said they want to know more about Giuliani’s interactions with Trump, as well as his 'correspondence' with the Department of Justice regarding Trump’s mission to overturn the 2020 election, conservative state legislators who were coaxed into publicly doubting the ballot results that year, and fake Republican electors who tried to band together as alternate electoral college votes to supplant the real ones that went for Joe Biden. The lawyers also want to explore Giuliani’s interactions with Sidney Powell, the kooky lawyer who led the conspiracy-laden 'Kraken' lawsuits that spread their tentacles across the country in an unhinged attempt to keep Trump in the White House," said the report.
Generally these kinds of legal communications are privileged, but this case seeks to invoke the crime-fraud exception to obtain them.
Giuliani, who was a key architect of Republican efforts to investigate Hunter Biden's finances, recently complained that his inability to stop President Joe Biden from being elected has been a "tremendous burden" on him.