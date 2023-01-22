Rudy Giuliani claims to be suffering 'tremendous burden' because he couldn't stop Biden's election

Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, said he is suffering a "tremendous burden" because he couldn't stop President Joe Biden from being elected.

On his Sunday radio show, Giuliani complained that Biden does not "know what he's doing."

"I don't want a senile president, and I don't want a corrupt president," co-host Dr. Maria Ryan said.

"Well, the American people voted for him," Giuliani replied. "They knew he was corrupt or at least half of them knew he was corrupt. I wasn't able to get the message to the other half."

"And you know the tremendous burden I feel as a result of that," he added. "I mean, I'm the one who uncovered Biden's corruption. Nobody knew about it."

"You can't put that all on your shoulders," Ryan replied. "That's ridiculous."

"Nobody knew about it; nobody talked about it until I uncovered it," Giuliani proclaimed.

Listen to the audio clip below from WABC or at the link.