Rudy Giuliani's Georgia lawyer won't commit to staying with him through the trial: NBC
Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Rudy Giuliani's Georgia lawyer confessed he's not all-in when it comes to his client.

Giuliani must have a local lawyer who can vouch for his existing attorney out of New York.

Outside of the Fulton County courthouse on Wednesday, NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard asked Brian Tevis if he would stay on board the legal team.

"We were able to catch his attorneys leaving the district attorney's office, and again, I go back to his Georgia counsel here, and I very directly asked him if he intends to stick with Giuliani through the entirety of this ordeal," Hillyard reported to MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

Tevis told Hillyard he was not ready to make that commitment.

Giuliani was booked on Wednesday afternoon after a negotiation with the DA. Attorneys had been asking for $100,000 in bond money but agreed a $150,000 during the negotiations,

