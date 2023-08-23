'A travesty': Defiant Giuliani makes statement after Fulton County surrender

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani issued a statement to a crowd of reporters after surrendering to authorities in Fulton County on Wednesday.

Giuliani was asked after exiting his limo whether he regretted attaching his name to the former president.

Giuliani laughed and said “I am very, very honored to be involved in this case, because this case is a fight for our way of life.”

Giuliani called the indictment is a “travesty” that he said is “an attack on not just me, not just President Trump, not just people in this indictment, some of whom I don’t even know. This is an attack on the American people, because this could happen to me, who is probably the most prolific prosecutor, maybe in American history, and the most effective mayor for sure, it can happen to you.”

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Asked how it felt to be on the other side of the justice system, Giuliani snapped at the reporter saying “don’t interrupt me, I’m making a statement.”

“If they can do this to me they can do this for you.”

Giuliani walked away from reporters and back into his limo after reporters repeatedly asked him if he believed the 2020 election was stolen.