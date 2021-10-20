New Bush AG filing draws attention to lack of disclosure by Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Rudy Giuliani's legal situation was indirectly called into question in a new legal filing by former Attorney General Michael Mukasey.

Mukasey disclosed he was paid $21,551 by Mujahedeen e-Khalq. The filing was made under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which "requires certain agents of foreign principals who are engaged in political activities or other activities specified under the statute to make periodic public disclosure of their relationship with the foreign principal, as well as activities, receipts and disbursements in support of those activities."

The filing is significant because Giuliani has done work for the same group, but has not filed under the act, as was noted by New York Times journalist Ken Vogel.


