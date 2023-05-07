'You think I'm a jackass?' Rudy Giuliani defends supporting 'clean' Trump amid legal battles

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday defended his support for former President Donald Trump despite ongoing legal battles.

During Giuliani's Sunday WABC radio program, the former mayor acknowledged Trump was "not a saint."

"He's not corrupt, at least as far as we know, right?" co-host Dr. Maria Ryan replied.

"He's had 40 million investigations, and nothing's come out," Giuliani claimed. "They did an investigation of 20 to 30 years of his business dealings in New York, and this is what they came up with. Some stupid, ridiculous, non-disclosure agreement, which every New York businessman has, which was about a personal matter, not a business matter."

"They couldn't come up with him cheating somebody?" he asked, ignoring settlements like the Trump University scam.

Giuliani argued that Trump was less corrupt than any businessman in New York City.

"It's the reason I supported him," he revealed. "You think I'm a jackass? Who the hell do you think understands criminals and non-criminals in this city better than anybody? I knew that Donald Trump was, for a New York businessman, about as clean as they get."

In fact, Trump is facing numerous civil and criminal investigations for business dealings, misuse of inauguration money, the Capitol riot, 2020 election interference, and others.

