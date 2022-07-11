Rudy Giuliani had 'conversation with Jesus' instead of going to hospital for heart problems

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said this week that he asked Jesus to allow him to ignore his heart problems and live "three more weeks" to help his son Andrew campaign for governor.

During an interview on the War Room: Pandemic podcast, Steve Bannon asked Giuliani to give the audience an update on his health after he received stents due to two clogged arteries.

According to Giuliani, "it all started" when a supermarket worker slapped him on the back.

"I can't travel on a plane to Europe for about a week and then I'm back to normal," he explained.

Bannon wondered why Giuliani waited three weeks to visit the doctor after he began having breathing problems.

"The answer is my son was running," Giuliani replied. "I made a calculated decision. Really, I had a conversation with Jesus about it. Seriously! I made a calculated decision. I said, 'Give me three more weeks.' And thank God he did."

