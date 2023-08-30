Rudy Giuliani loses defamation case filed by Georgia election workers
Rudy Giuliani, onetime personal lawyer of US President Donald Trump, dismissed the charges against him in Georgia (JEFF Kowalsky/AFP)

Two Georgia election workers Rudy Giuliani allegedly defamed have won their case against him.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea "Shaye" Moss sued Giuliani for defamation and false statements following the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell entered a default judgment against the former New York mayor. A defendant can be ruled in default if they don't answer a complaint against them or fail to attend hearings.

The order states that a "default judgment will be entered against defendant Rudolph W. Giuliani on his liability for plaintiffs' defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and punitive damage claims, pursuant to Federal Rules of Civil Procedure."

The judge ordered both sides to agree on a future trial date for damages. Giuliani was also ordered to pay attorney fees for the plaintiffs.

"As a sanction for defendant's failure to timely to reimburse plaintiffs' $89,172.50 in attorneys' fees by July 25, 2023, the jury will be instructed that they must, when determining an appropriate sum of punitive damages, infer that he is intentionally trying to hide relevant discovery about his financial assets for the purpose of artificially deflating his net worth," Howell concluded.

Read the order here.

