Defamed Georgia election workers celebrate Rudy Giuliani's 'milestone' admission
Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker, becomes emotional while testifying as her mother Ruby Freeman watches during the fourth hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 21, 2022 in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. The bipartisan committee, which has been gathering evidence related to the January 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol for almost a year, is presenting its findings in a series of televised hearings. On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt a congressional vote to confirm the electoral college win for Joe Biden. (Photo by Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, two Georgia election workers who were falsely accused of committing election fraud by former President Donald Trump and his allies, celebrated former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's admission that he made false claims about them.

Politico's Kyle Cheney reports that a statement released by attorneys representing Freeman and Moss claims that Giuliani's admission is effectively an exoneration of their clients.

"Giuliani's stipulation concedes what we have always known to be true -- Rudy Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law," wrote attorney Michael Gottlieb. "The allegations of election fraud [Giuliani] and former President Trump made against them have been false since day one."

The statement went on to say that there were still issues such as damages paid to be hashed out, the Giuliani admission is a major step forward.

"Our clients are please with this major milestone in their fight for justice, and look forward to presenting what remains of this case at trial," said Gottlieb.

Giuliani has been facing the prospect of severe sanctions after attorneys representing Freeman and Moss argued that he failed to turn over electronic communications he made despite having had ample time to produce them.

