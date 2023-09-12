Rudy Giuliani: Kamala Harris 'destroyed my day' by attending 9/11 ceremony
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested he was enjoying the anniversary of 9/11 until he attended a remembrance ceremony with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"But the main thing that struck me yesterday and destroyed my day was standing there with this group of, I consider, criminals who have made my country much more dangerous than it was the day before and the day of September 11," Giuliani told Steve Bannon a day after attending the ceremony with Harris and others.

"Bernie Kerik and Maria [Ryan] really despise [DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas]," he continued. "They see him as a walking liar. And I can't stand Harris. And I heard a giggle. And Bernie and I looked at each other, and I said, we got to get out of here. I can't stand at this sacred ground."

Giuliani complained that people who "had nothing to do with September 11" participated in the event.

"And here they're being honored at a September 11 ceremony for bringing terrorists into the United States in numbers we didn't know before September 11," he said.

Watch the video from Real America's Voice below or at this link.

