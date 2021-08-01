Trump aides know he must abandon 'broke' Rudy Giuliani —even if he could end up like Michael Cohen: report

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported Sunday that there is no way Rudy Giuliani is getting his legal bills paid after he went to bat for former President Donald Trump.

Giuliani spread conspiracy theories, lied about Dominion Voting Systems, sparked an investigation into his mental stability with the New York and Washington, D.C. Bar Associations, and is now engrossed in a slew of lawsuits. While his efforts were for Trump, the disgraced former New York City mayor is now broke and desperate.

Haberman explained that Trump's aides don't think that they can pay his bills because it would look so bad for the former president. They also believe that Giuliani took actions that no sensable lawyer should have taken, even if their client wanted it. Still, Giuliani did everything Trump wanted, and now he's suffering the aftermath.

Trump made it clear back in Jan. 2021 that he had no intention of paying Giuliani because he was unsuccessful in the cases.

Two officials said that Trump was offended by Giuliani's demand for a reported $20,000 a day legal fee.

Trump brought in $82 million in cash in the first quarter of 2021 on non-stop campaigns that he would protest elections across the country. Not one dollar has gone to that cause. Instead, the money is going to pay for things in Trump's properties.

Meanwhile, Haberman says that Giuliani's friends are warning that he is "close to broke."

In an interview with Giuliani on Friday, New York News 4 reporter Melissa Russo said that it's clear "he knows he's in legal jeopardy."

One of Trump's greatest legal challenges is that if someone in his fold is in legal jeopardy and Trump doesn't swoop in to help, there's a greater likelihood that they might be willing to make deals with prosecutors to testify against the former president.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has explained multiple times that when he was hauled into court, Trump and the family made it clear that they would do anything to protect him. They told Cohen he was "family." In the end, he was abandoned by the family just as Giuliani.

See the comments from Haberman below:



