'Enough of this man's fake news': Editorial board calls for Rudy Giuliani's disbarment

An editorial board blasted Rudy Giuliani's character after newly released Justice Department documents show him casually lying about the 2016 election.

The former New York City mayor told federal agents he believed it was fine to "throw a fake" when publicly discussing election-related matters, and the editorial board for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch agreed the admission should destroy Giuliani's remaining credibility and likely cause trouble as he faces massive defamation lawsuits from electronic voting machine companies.

"Lying to CNN's Wolf Blitzer and others in the media isn't illegal, but lying to federal agents is," the board argued. "Which may explain why Giuliani pulled back on his self-serving lie when the agents interviewed him about it. He didn't get any inside information [from FBI agents], he told them, though he'd teased that lie in interviews at the time. He casually admitted lying to Blitzer — and, in the process, to America — about having met with FBI sources 'eight to 10 months' earlier."



Giuliani and other Donald Trump allies are facing a $3 billion lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, and the former mayor's law license has been suspended in New York and the District of Columbia, and the editorial board said he deserves even stronger punishment.

"Full disbarment remains a hopeful possibility," the board concluded. "The legal profession and the nation has had enough of this man's fake news."

