George Conway points out critical flaw in Trump’s attacks on New York
Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump responded to the news that his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York after a court determined he made false statements in challenging the results of the 2020 election, saying the state of New York is conducting "nothing but a Witch Hunt," adding: "They should be ashamed of themselves."

But in a series of tweets this Thursday, Republican lawyer and anti-Trump activist George Conway said Trump is focusing his ire on the wrong entity.

"Former guy today attacked 'New York' for conducting a 'Radical Left' 'Witch Hunt' against 'American Patriot' Rudy," Conway tweeted. "But his beef isn't really with the state; it's with the Supreme Court of New York, Appellate Division, First Department, which ordered Rudy's suspension."

"That happens to be the same court that would handle any appeals in any prosecution the Manhattan DA may bring against the Trump Organization or any of its principals or employees," Conway added.

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court temporarily suspended Giuliani's law license in response to a request from an attorney disciplinary committee, which accused Giuliani of making false statements in court and elsewhere about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Giuliani's attorneys said they expect he will be reinstated after the "issues are fully explored at a hearing."

SmartNews