Rudy Giuliani's consulting firm sued by phone carrier over unpaid bills

A phone carrier is suing Rudy Giuliani's consulting firm for unpaid bills, The Daily Beast reported.

Momentum Telecom says it is out more than $30,000 by Giuliani Partners LLC., and is demanding “no less than” $30,396, plus interest and attorneys’ fees.

According to The Beast's report, the suit is just another example of Giuliani's mounting legal fees.

"This is the second lawsuit filed this year against New York’s former mayor and Giuliani Partners. In January, Noelle Dunphy, a 43-year-old who described herself as a former employee who was sexually harassed by Giuliani, filed a lawsuit claiming she started doing 'business development' work for him in 2019, only to discover that he would get drunk and launch into racist tirades. She says that he also demanded sexual favors from her, until she was eventually fired in 2021," The Beast's report stated.

Giuliani has not hired an attorney in the Momentum case, according to the report.