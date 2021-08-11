Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell just suffered yet another stinging legal defeat

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell had hoped that a court would throw out Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against them -- only to be told that it would, indeed, move forward.

While Lindell was in South Dakota conducting his so-called "Cyber Symposium" on purported "voter fraud" in the 2020 presidential election, a federal court in Washington, D.C was denying motions to dismiss the election-fraud-related defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Machines.

In fact, Lindell has spent most of the past several days continuing to trash Dominion as corrupt, without being able to provide any evidence to support the claim.

The ruling proceeded to smack down the defendants' arguments for getting the Dominion lawsuit dismissed -- and it argued that "Dominion has adequately alleged that Powell made a number of statements that are actionable because a reasonable juror could conclude that they were either statements of fact or statements of opinion that implied or relied upon facts that are provably false."

See the screen captures from New York Times legal reporter Alan Feuer below:













The documents, which you can read here, explore other reasons for denying the motion.