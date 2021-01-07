'You belong in jail!' Rudy Giuliani blasted with fury after blaming Capitol takeover on Antifa

Rudy Giuliani finally got around to condemning the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by his client's supporters, hours after he helped stoke the mob's anger -- and he was hit with swift and strong backlash. President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress certified Joe Biden's election win, after Giuliani called for "trial by combat" to overturn the results, but stayed largely silent on the violence until nearly 18 hours after the mob entered the building.

<p>"The violence at the Capitol was shameful," Giuliani tweeted. "It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left. This violence is condemned in the strongest terms. Our movement values respect for law and order and for the Police."</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">The violence at the Capitol was shameful.<br/><br/>It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left.<br/><br/>This violence is condemned in the strongest terms.<br/><br/>Our movement values respect for law and order and for the Police.<br/>— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) <a href="https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1347149858000556032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>He then tried to blame anti-fascist demonstrators for the violence in another post that Twitter locked from replies and sharing.</p><p>"Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party," Giuliani tweeted. "Violence is rejected, condemned and counter productive. Antifa involvement is no excuse. It contradicts our values."</p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party.<br/><br/>Violence is rejected, condemned and counter productive.<br/><br/>Antifa involvement is no excuse. <br/><br/>It contradicts our values.<br/>— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) <a href="https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani/status/1347152546092244993?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p>The former New York City mayor was blasted with scorn and derision.</p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">You called for trial by combat you miserable fascist fuckstick.<br/>— Seth Masket (@smotus) <a href="https://twitter.com/smotus/status/1347166913827397634?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">You are disgusting. Everyone knows the role you have played in stoking this. You stand condemned by the rest of the world<br/>— Lesley Podesta (@podesta_lesley) <a href="https://twitter.com/podesta_lesley/status/1347150312260337672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">What happened to "trial by combat"?!? You called for sedition, and you got it. You own this just as much as Trump.<br/>— Bob Riccio (@BobRiccio) <a href="https://twitter.com/BobRiccio/status/1347150771859632135?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">But! YOU are the one that invited this by asking for “trial by combat" just 20 hours earlier at the rally. You got exactly what you asked for along with <a href="https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DonaldJTrumpJr</a> asking everyone to “stand up and fight."<br/>— Carol Adams (@momma2twinboyz) <a href="https://twitter.com/momma2twinboyz/status/1347157488353882113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Here's <a href="https://twitter.com/RudyGiuliani?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RudyGiuliani</a> respecting law and order LAST NIGHT by imploring a Senator to delay certification of Biden as long as possible:<br/><br/>“the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow"<a href="https://t.co/tYGbdKoMkX">https://t.co/tYGbdKoMkX</a><br/>— Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour! (@HarrenGWarding) <a href="https://twitter.com/HarrenGWarding/status/1347160831184695297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">You called for trial by combat and egged them on to March to the Capitol. You belong in jail.<br/>— Leslie - 13 to 46.🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) <a href="https://twitter.com/Leslieoo7/status/1347159382426062849?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><a href="https://twitter.com/DCPoliceDept?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DCPoliceDept</a> need to arrest you for inciting a riot. <a href="https://t.co/jfUOC2huPU">pic.twitter.com/jfUOC2huPU</a><br/>— NJTrainDelays - Thank you for voting! (@NJTrainDelays) <a href="https://twitter.com/NJTrainDelays/status/1347158816375386114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Ohh look , its Rudy's friend <a href="https://t.co/92G5R8HSI7">pic.twitter.com/92G5R8HSI7</a><br/>— Ken fitz (@Goat4ire) <a href="https://twitter.com/Goat4ire/status/1347157532566052867?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">You've pretty much got both sides giving you a big 🖕right now.<br/>— Lance Cossey (@ito316) <a href="https://twitter.com/ito316/status/1347150743153868800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">So yesterday - AFTER THE RIOTS - when you left a voicemail for Tommy Tuberville asking him to delay, that was you valuing “respect for law and order". <a href="https://t.co/G2gDG49XXo">https://t.co/G2gDG49XXo</a><br/>— Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour! (@HarrenGWarding) <a href="https://twitter.com/HarrenGWarding/status/1347159308983623680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 7, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>