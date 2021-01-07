'You belong in jail!' Rudy Giuliani blasted with fury after blaming Capitol takeover on Antifa

Rudy Giuliani finally got around to condemning the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by his client's supporters, hours after he helped stoke the mob's anger -- and he was hit with swift and strong backlash.
President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress certified Joe Biden's election win, after Giuliani called for "trial by combat" to overturn the results, but stayed largely silent on the violence until nearly 18 hours after the mob entered the building.
"The violence at the Capitol was shameful," Giuliani tweeted. "It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left. This violence is condemned in the strongest terms. Our movement values respect for law and order and for the Police."
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 7, 2021
He then tried to blame anti-fascist demonstrators for the violence in another post that Twitter locked from replies and sharing.
"Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party," Giuliani tweeted. "Violence is rejected, condemned and counter productive. Antifa involvement is no excuse. It contradicts our values."
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) January 7, 2021
The former New York City mayor was blasted with scorn and derision.
You called for trial by combat you miserable fascist fuckstick.
— Seth Masket (@smotus) January 7, 2021
You are disgusting. Everyone knows the role you have played in stoking this. You stand condemned by the rest of the world
— Lesley Podesta (@podesta_lesley) January 7, 2021
What happened to "trial by combat"?!? You called for sedition, and you got it. You own this just as much as Trump.
— Bob Riccio (@BobRiccio) January 7, 2021
But! YOU are the one that invited this by asking for “trial by combat" just 20 hours earlier at the rally. You got exactly what you asked for along with @DonaldJTrumpJr asking everyone to “stand up and fight."
— Carol Adams (@momma2twinboyz) January 7, 2021
Here's @RudyGiuliani respecting law and order LAST NIGHT by imploring a Senator to delay certification of Biden as long as possible:
“the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow"https://t.co/tYGbdKoMkX
— Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour! (@HarrenGWarding) January 7, 2021
You called for trial by combat and egged them on to March to the Capitol. You belong in jail.
— Leslie - 13 to 46.🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) January 7, 2021
@DCPoliceDept need to arrest you for inciting a riot. pic.twitter.com/jfUOC2huPU
— NJTrainDelays - Thank you for voting! (@NJTrainDelays) January 7, 2021
Ohh look , its Rudy's friend pic.twitter.com/92G5R8HSI7
— Ken fitz (@Goat4ire) January 7, 2021
You've pretty much got both sides giving you a big 🖕right now.
— Lance Cossey (@ito316) January 7, 2021
So yesterday - AFTER THE RIOTS - when you left a voicemail for Tommy Tuberville asking him to delay, that was you valuing “respect for law and order". https://t.co/G2gDG49XXo
— Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour! (@HarrenGWarding) January 7, 2021