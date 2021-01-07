'You belong in jail!' Rudy Giuliani blasted with fury after blaming Capitol takeover on Antifa
Rudy Giuliani during a news conference on November 19, 2020. (Screenshot)

Rudy Giuliani finally got around to condemning the violent takeover of the U.S. Capitol by his client's supporters, hours after he helped stoke the mob's anger -- and he was hit with swift and strong backlash.

President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress certified Joe Biden's election win, after Giuliani called for "trial by combat" to overturn the results, but stayed largely silent on the violence until nearly 18 hours after the mob entered the building.

"The violence at the Capitol was shameful," Giuliani tweeted. "It was as criminal as the rioting and looting this summer which was not condemned strongly enough by the Left. This violence is condemned in the strongest terms. Our movement values respect for law and order and for the Police."

He then tried to blame anti-fascist demonstrators for the violence in another post that Twitter locked from replies and sharing.

"Our cause is to obtain an honest vote and to end voter fraud before it becomes a permanent tactic of the enabled and media protected Democrat Party," Giuliani tweeted. "Violence is rejected, condemned and counter productive. Antifa involvement is no excuse. It contradicts our values."

The former New York City mayor was blasted with scorn and derision.