Rudy Giuliani's consulting firm under new scrutiny for possibly illegal foreign work: Sources
Rudy Giuliani on his podcast (screengrab).

Investigators have set their sights on Rudy Giuliani's consulting firm that has done business with foreign governments and international organizations, according to three sources.

Federal investigators have been probing Giuliani Security & Safety in recent months, as the feds have tried to determine whether the former New York City mayor engaged in unregistered and illegal lobbying for foreign clients, two individuals briefed on the matter and another source familiar with the situation told The Daily Beast.

It's not clear what specifically piqued their interest in Giuliani's consulting firm, which was by the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the first year of Donald Trump's presidency, reportedly at the behest of a real estate developer who had been involved in negotiations on the planned Trump Tower Moscow.

That developer, Pavel Fuks, described Giuliani's role as a "lobbyist," which Giuliani disputed, and he fell under further scrutiny while traveling around Eastern Europe trying to find proof of conspiracy theories about Hunter Biden.

Giuliani, for his part, has claimed that his work can't be considered foreign lobbying because he was working for then-president Donald Trump.

"[Our GSS] contract has clauses in it that say no lobbying, no foreign representation," Giuliani told The Daily Beast in 2019, and said he could share a copy of the contract as proof, although he never did.

Trump has not publicly backed up Giuliani's claim, and privately told associates that he's not willing to get involved in his attorney's legal predicament.

Giuliani's lawyers did not respond to requests for comment, and spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York declined a request for comment.