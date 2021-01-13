Rudy Giuliani's honorary degree revoked as college condemns his role in Capitol invasion
Rudy Giuliani (AFP)

On Tuesday, CNN reported that Middlebury College, a liberal arts institution in Vermont, is rescinding Rudy Giuliani's honorary degree, which they awarded him in 2005.

College president Laurie Patton said the decision was made in light of Giuliani's involvement "in fomenting the violent uprising" at the U.S. Capitol last week.

Giuliani was one of the speakers at the pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rally that led to the violent Capitol attack — where he called for "trial by combat" against President-elect Biden.

In recent days, Giuliani, who also helped bring the president's unsuccessful voter fraud suits against swing states that voted for Biden, has faced intense backlash. The New York State Bar Association, a legal trade group, is investigating Giuliani and considering revoking his membership, and a state lawmaker has taken steps to ask the courts to consider his disbarment.