Rudy Giuliani's lawyer responded to the government's request for a "Special Master" to review information from the former lawyer to President Donald Trump as part of a federal case.

Uploaded to the U.S. Federal Court database on Monday, a review of the documents shows Giuliani's lawyer attached a single exhibit: A photo of a television showing CNN host Chris Cuomo quoting Giuliani's lawyer Robert Costello.

The strange exhibit comes as the letter also disputes federal investigators obtaining evidence in the case after a raid on Giuliani's office and home.

It was also revealed in the documents that the search on Giuliani's iCloud was done on Nov. 4, 2019, under Attorney General Bill Barr's leadership at the Justice Department.

Giuliani's lawyers also argued that if it becomes public that the SDNY thought in 2019 that he might destroy evidence or intimidate witnesses then it would damage his reputation. Ironically, they said this in a public document, tweeted legal analyst Marcy Wheeler.

She also noted that the word "president" appears in Giuliani's document 29 times.

In one section of the filing, there are redactions that Wheeler said "would seem to suggest SDNY is investigating whether these people are unregistered agents of Dmitro Firtash."





Victoria Toensing's filings look a little more "rigorous," than Giuliani's Wheeler closed.

