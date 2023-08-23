Rudy Giuliani planning to meet with Fani Willis: report
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Jim Watson for Agence France-Presse)

Former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani plans to meet with Fulton County prosecutors on Wednesday, according to CNN.

Giuliani will travel with longtime ally Bernard Kerik to meet with District Attorney Fani Willis, the report said. It is not clear whether the former New York City mayor has secured a Georgia-based attorney.

“It does appear that at this point, they have been able to find an attorney with a Georgia license who was at least willing and expected to help them tomorrow with the bond part of this procedure, and it's unclear though if this individual will be representing Giuliani throughout this case,” CNN legal analyst Paula Reid said.

“I'm also told that Giuliani would like to negotiate his bond and then do his surrender before the former President Trump shows up here in Georgia on Thursday.”

