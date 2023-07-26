Rudy Giuliani is in 'serious peril' and could have to pay a fortune: legal expert

Former President Donald Trump's ally Rudy Giuliani admitted in a court filing this week to making false statements about Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, whom he had suggested tried to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. This comes as Freeman and Moss, whose lives were turned upside down by Giuliani's accusations, are suing him for defamation.
Giuliani's admission could cost him dearly, argued former White House ethics czar and impeachment counsel Norm Eisen on CNN Wednesday.
"Just how much are the walls closing in on Giuliani right now?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.
"He's facing serious peril in this defamation case, Wolf," said Eisen. "We talked together about some of the other defamation cases that have been tremendously damaging, like the Dominion case. These two election officials, Miss Freeman, Miss Moss, suffered tremendous emotional harm, leaving their homes, a great deal of disruption in their lives."
"Giuliani says he's going to fight damages," added Eisen. "But they may have very substantial damages that they can collect against him. Sometimes he has constitutional defenses, but that's not going to stop, I think, the legal peril he faces here. He has no constitutional right to say these kinds of things, very likely. So he's in a lot of trouble."
Giuliani, for his part, has tried to walk back his assertions, claiming in a newly released video that, among other things, "I have not admitted that I lied at any point" and he is merely not contesting the allegations against him as a procedural measure.
Watch the video below or at the link here.
