'They feel entitled to hurt you': RuPaul’s Drag Race pushes back against right-wing bans

The latest episode of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ takes aim at right-wing inspired drag bans, The Daily Beast reports.

The Emmy-award winning reality show in its 15th season features a conversation in which the artists get real about the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ targeting in America.

The episode was filmed last year, but aired following the passage of a sweeping Tennessee bill that restricts "adult cabarets” in public or in the presence of children, and bans such performances anywhere within 1,000 feet of schools, public parks, or places of worship.

“It feels like we’re taking a giant step back,” said Anetra, one of the performers, according to the report.

READ: Drug-resistant bacteria found in recalled eyedrops leads to multiple cases of vision loss — and one death

“The state of the world that we live in, it’s so wild,” Sahsa Colby said.

“Now they want to outlaw drag, and they feel entitled to hurt you…sometimes you have to be forced to be quiet, for pure safety.”

The Beast's Coleman Spilde writes that program is especially important considering the “pushback against drag by conservative politicians has been creeping into the rhetoric” that started to explode during the Trump administration.

“I don’t think that it should be underestimated just how important it is for any young people watching this episode to see these queens use their platform to talk about this, even if it’s prodded by the producers,” Spilde writes.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump’s family failed to report 100 valuable foreign gifts, say House Democrats