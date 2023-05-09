Trump seethes at 'election undenier' Rupert Murdoch in furious Truth Social rant
Donald Trump speaks to the press in the James Brady Press Briefing Room. (Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump is still apparently bitter that Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch doesn't buy his false claims about the 2020 election being "stolen."

In a new rant on his Truth Social website, Trump attacked Murdoch for attempting to push Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as an alternative candidate for the 2024 Republican Party nomination, which he framed as part of a "globalist" plot to deny him the nomination.

"Rupert Murdoch, 'Worst Republican Speaker ever' Paul Ryan, RINO KARL ROVE, The Wall Street Globalist Journal, and the rapidly disintegrating FoxNews, have gone all out, over the last 3 months, pushing and promoting Ron DeSanctimonious, a man who, without the help and Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump, would now be working at a McDonalds or, at a minimum, be far away from Tallahassee," Trump wrote.

The former president then attacked Murdoch by coining a new term: "Election undenier."

RELATED: Trump described as 'most evil person I've ever met' by member of his own cabinet: former official

"All of this RINO/GLOBALIST push from Election Undenier Murdoch has crushed DeSanctus in the Polls!" he gloated.

In fact, Fox News' promotion of Trump's false election conspiracy theories recently cost the network more than $780 million in the form of a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, the company that election deniers falsely accused of rigging the 2020 election for President Joe Biden.

SmartNews