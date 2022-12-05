Rupert Murdoch to give deposition in Dominion's $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News: report

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch will be deposed as part of a $1.6 billion defamation suit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News.

"The lawsuit alleges that the network purposely aired false claims about Dominion’s role in the 2020 presidential election to boost ratings and fight off competition from more-conservative-leaning television networks," reported Jeremy Barr and Rachel Weiner. "According to the filing, Murdoch’s deposition will be conducted remotely, via videoconference."

"Rupert Murdoch is the highest-profile person to be deposed by lawyers for Dominion, which has spent the past few months hauling in network executives, producers and hosts to answer questions about whether they knew that claims made about Dominion technology on Fox’s airwaves were false," said the report. "Many of the most egregious comments were made by unpaid guests, including Donald Trump-affiliated attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, though some were echoed by Fox hosts including Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo and Lou Dobbs, who no longer works for the company."

This comes after Rupert Murdoch's son, Fox Corp. executive chair Lachlan Murdoch was deposed earlier today.

"Dominion lawyers have also deposed prominent Fox hosts including Sean Hannity, Pirro and Tucker Carlson, as well as former on-air personalities, including Shepard Smith," said the report. "In doing so, lawyers for the election technology company have attempted to probe the internal culture and reporting practices of the highest-rated cable news network. The company has also obtained reams of internal communications sent by Fox employees and executives."

Dominion also has a separate lawsuit proceeding against MyPillow CEO and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, who has claimed without a shred of evidence that Dominion's equipment flipped votes from Trump to Joe Biden.