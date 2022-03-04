Russia has escalated Ukraine invasion and is now using air-dropped cluster bombs: report

The use of cluster munitions by the Russian armed forces invading Ukraine has reportedly expanded from ground forces to the Russian Air Force.

On Monday, video appeared to show a Smerch rocket attack on an apartment complex. Russia was immediately condemned for committing war crimes by using the weapons.

A new video, reportedly from Zatoka, Odessa, shows an RBK-500 air-dropped munition, as reported by Bellingcat's Nick Waters.

"These are extremely nasty and can drop hundreds of submuntions," the former British Army officer explained.

"The local authorities in Zatoka also state they recovered an RBK-250, another air-dropped cluster munition. The failure rate of these submunitions is high: usually a large proportion of bomblets do not detonate, which frequently end up injuring or killing curious children," Waters warned.