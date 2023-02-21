Putin suspends participation in nuclear arms treaty day after Biden visits Ukraine
Annual Direct Line with Vladimir Putin in Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual "Direct Line with Vladimir Putin" live call-in show. - -/Kremlin/dpa

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday this Russia would suspend its participation in the New START nuclear arms control treaty one day after President Joe Biden visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The New York Times reports that Putin's decision to suspend participation in the treaty shows his sharpest break yet with Western nations since the end of the Cold War.

Biden's visit to Ukraine was seen as a major black eye to Putin, who for the last year has been waging a grinding war in the neighboring country that has so far failed to secure his stated military objectives.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Biden's visit on early Tuesday morning and accused the American president of pushing America into "World War III."

