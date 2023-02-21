'Pushing us into World War III': Trump attacks Biden's Ukraine visit
U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Ukrainian presidential palace on February 20, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The US President made his first visit to Kyiv since Russia's large-scale invasion last February 24. (Photo by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump was decidedly unimpressed by President Joe Biden's surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Monday.

Even though Biden's visit was seen as a major diplomatic victory for Ukraine, which for the past year has been trying to drive invading Russian forces out of its territory, Trump warned that Biden's decision to fund Ukraine's defense would lead to Armageddon.

"If you watch and understand the moves being made by Biden on Ukraine, he is systematically, but perhaps unknowingly, pushing us into what could soon be WORLD WAR III," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. "How crazy is that?"

According to Rolling Stone, Trump also claimed on Monday that his strong personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin would have prevented the Russian president from ever launching his invasion of Ukraine, which so far has failed to achieve any of Putin's stated aims despite having dragged on for more than a year.

Last year, Trump was singing a very different tune about the prospects for Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which he described as a stroke of "genius."

"I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, 'This is genius,'" Trump said. "Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine -- Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful."

