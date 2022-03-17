Dozens of hacked Russian CCTV cameras display 'Putin is killing children': report

The hacktivist group Anonymous is claiming credit for dozens of closed-circuit security cameras being hacked to display phrases like "Putin is killing children" and others, says Motherboard.

"352 Ukraine civilians dead" said a message. "Russians lied to 200RF.com. Slava Ukraini! Hacked by Anonymous."

The website 200RF.com is among those posting information about Russian soldiers in Ukraine. The site purports to have been created by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as part of the occupation. They say that the goal is to post photos and videos from the battlefield so families can find information about them.

A military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 2 cited over 7,000 Russian soldiers having been killed in the Ukraine invasion. U.S. intelligence used the 7,000 number for the first time on March 16. To put that in context, between 2002 and July 2021 there were 7,057 U.S. soldiers killed fighting in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Currently, the hacker group is displaying 86 different CCTV feeds from Russia that are categorized in various locations, including schools. Viewing them, Motherboard said that they can confirm that a least some of them are absolutely in Russia.

"After some consideration, we've decided to take down the house cams out of respect for the privacy of the Russian civilians. We hope you understand,” said one section of the website.

See other screen captures of the cameras at Vice's Motherboard.

