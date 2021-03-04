Russian state media depressed over Trump’s election loss and almost coming to blows on-air: report

Russian state media is having a hard time covering U.S. politics without Donald Trump in office -- and some pundits are so angry about sanctions levied by the new administration that they've almost come to blows on air.

The mood in Russia's tightly controlled news media is decidedly downcast without the former reality TV star who sucked up to their president, Vladimir Putin, and Kremlin-linked hosts and experts agree that Russia is locked in a new Cold War with the U.S. under President Joe Biden, reported The Daily Beast.



"Why would America think that we're interested in changing or improving our relations with them?" said well-known TV host Vladimir Soloviev. "What makes them think we're interested in a reset?"

Soloviev predicted a "harsh and asymmetrical response" to Biden's new sanctions against seven Russian officials for the attempted assassination of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, which Trump had ignored as president, while state TV program "60 Minutes" put their plaint more plainly.

"Do you miss me yet?" Trump asked a CPAC crowd in a video clip played on the program, to which co-host Olga Skabeeva responded: "Yes, we do!"

Guests and hosts alike gloated over past cybermeasures against the U.S. and predicted even worse in retaliation for Biden's sanctions.

"We've been laughing at Americans about how easily all of their systems have been hacked, perhaps by our hackers," Alexei Naumov from the Russian International Affairs Council, told "60 Minutes." "But Americans have very strong cyber forces, offensive cyber forces. They can represent a threat for us."

Co-host Skabeeva boasted that Russia had successfully interfered in U.S. elections.

"At the same time, we elected their president and they weren't able to elect ours, so it's an open question whose cyber forces are stronger," she said.



Russia media figures have also used Trump to hammer away at U.S. alliances, to which Biden has renewed his commitment.

"Trump will forever remain in the minds of U.S. allies as an example of how they could be dealt with by the next administration," said Andrey Sidorov, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow's State University. "They will always remember that."



