Arizona Republicans censure their own House Speaker after he testifies against Trump at Jan. 6 hearing

On Wednesday, KTAR News reported that the Republican Party of Arizona has censured state House Speaker Rusty Bowers.

"Party Chair Kelli Ward’s post released on social media listed Bowers’ 'inaction on election integrity … co-sponsoring Democrat-led bills … and general disregard for precinct, legislative, county and state and national Republican Party leadership,'" said the report.

This comes after Bowers testified before the House Select Committee on January 6, giving evidence against former President Donald Trump and his allies' plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"Bowers went into detail in front of the U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee last month of the pressure he had faced from President Donald Trump and his allies to support decertification of the state’s 2020 presidential election. 'I said I would not,' Bowers told the panel June 21," noted the report. "The Mesa legislator said he had told Trump on multiple occasions he would not do anything illegal to help the former president and prior to testifying, Bowers called the push to overturn the election results 'juvenile.'"

As the report noted, "Since January 2021, the Arizona GOP also has censured Gov. Doug Ducey, Cindy McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake."

Despite his testimony against the former president, Bowers initially said that he would support Trump if he were the Republican nominee again in 2024. He has since backtracked on this, saying that Trump's actions have been "tyrannical" and that he isn't sure whether he could back him again.