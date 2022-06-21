Rusty Bowers stuns with Jan. 6 testimony: ‘A genuine profile in courage and integrity’
Russell "Rusty" Bowers speaking with attendees at the 2022 Legislative Forecast Luncheon. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Republican speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives gave powerful testimony on Tuesday about efforts by Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

State Rep. Rusty Bowers testified before the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"We’ve got lots of theories we just don’t have the evidence," Bowers testified Giuliani told him.

He went on to testify why he refused to overturn the election even though he supported Trump, and was widely praised for his integrity.

"I've rarely agreed with Rusty Bowers but he deserves credit for standing up for democracy," wrote Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), who previously served in the state legislature. "MAGA Republicans in Arizona were ready to stage a coup. Today's hearing reveals yet another example of just how far Trump and his cronies were willing to go to overthrow our government."

"Speaker Bowers and I will never agree on most politics but I hope I can raise my son to have the same integrity as he does," he added.

Gallego was not the only one praising Bowers.

"Mr. Bowers' testimony is bombshell-level," wrote attorney Ryan Goodman. "It adds significantly to Trump-Eastman's criminal exposure for Pence scheme and for Trump in Georgia state crimes. Strong evidence of course of conduct to pressure election officials to betray oaths to overturn election."

Trump biographer Tim O'Brien wrote "Rusty Bowers continues to show what differentiated him (and continues to differentiate him from Giuliani and Trump: They asked him to break the law and be a good Republican. He repeatedly told them that observing the law and his oath to the Constitution and his state came first."

"AZ House Speaker Bowers' fidelity, respect and genuine awe he seems to have for our constitutional political system is inspiring. His heartfelt commitment to our democracy is evident and deeply moving," Prof. Lara Brown wrote.

Conservative writer Tom Nichols wrote, "When you're thinking about coalitions to save democracy: Bowers is a man many liberals will disagree with about everything. But he agrees with those of us who value the Constitution above party or partisan interest. This makes him your ally, and, as you're now seeing, a key ally."


"Rusty Bowers is the best of the Republican Party," wrote conservative columnist Max Boot. "Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Andy Biggs, et al., are the worst."

"This intertwining of faith with constitutional allegiance is very moving, and important. It takes the faux religious fervor and Christian phonies Trump surrounds himself with directly to task. Faith and prayer were essential to the actions of those who opposed Trump. They own it," wrote CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem.

"This testimony from Bowers is incredible. A genuine profile in courage and integrity," MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes wrote.

"Appreciating the public service of Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers. He refused to go along with Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn his state’s election results just because they were “all Republicans here.” We should expect no less from all public officials," wrote former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade.



