Rusty Bowers would vote for Trump in 2024 — even after his supporters terrorized his family

Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers testified that Donald Trump and his campaign attorneys asked him to violate his oath of office, but he admitted he'd vote for him again.
The Arizona Republican opened his testimony before the House select committee to say that Trump had lied about a conversation they had, but he'd still back him in 2024, reported the Associated Press.
“If he is the nominee, if he was up against Biden, I’d vote for him again,” Bowers said. “Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the county. In my view it was great.”
Bowers told the Associated Press that he had not watched any of the panel's hearings before taking part in Tuesday's hearing, but he had seen some video clips of Trump supporters ransacking the U.S. Capitol -- but did not directly criticize Trump.
“I just think it is horrendous. It’s terrible,” Bowers said. “The result of throwing the pebble in the pond, the reverberations across the pond, have, I think, been very destructive.”
Bowers, speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, testified that he asked Giuliani "on multiple occasions" for evidence of his stolen election claims.
He told committee members Giuliani said "we've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence."
Trump issued a statement, read out during the hearing, attempting to discredit Bowers, calling him a "RINO" -- Republican In Name Only -- and claiming that the lawmaker had told Trump the election was rigged and that Trump had in fact won Arizona.
Bowers said both claims were false.
Bowers also told the select committee that Trump supporters had harassed and threatened his own family and neighbors, but that wasn't enough to prevent him from backing the twice-impeached former president once again.
“I’m appalled at what I saw,” he said. “I don’t mind their having these hearings. I don’t mind. I think it illuminates something we need to see big time, and take stock of ourselves, and I hope it would sober us.”
With additional reporting by AFP