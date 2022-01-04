‘Utter incompetence’: Progressive broadcaster surprised to discover he was part of Trump’s coup plan

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol obtained a 22-page document from Rudy Giuliani associate Bernie Kerik.

Titled, "Strategic Communications Plan — Giuliani Presidential Legal Defense Team" which described a 10-day effort to pressure Republicans to overturn the election in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The document discussed daily talking points and pre-written tweets. And it discussed how it would spread its message via conservative influencers like Ron Watkins, who is suspected to be the mysterious Q behind the Q Anon conspiracy theory.

In the "big names" section of the document are Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk, Ben Shapiro, Dave Ruben, and "The Majority Report (Sam Seder)."

Seder, a progressive, first started airing the show with then-co-host Janeane Garofalo in 2004 on the progressive Air America radio network. It has continued to broadcast online following the network's demise.

As his name looked extremely out-of-place, Raw Story reached out to Seder for comment.

"I would imagine it's a function of the utter incompetence which was on display throughout the Trump Presidency," Seder said.

"It also seems possible that because The Majority Report consistently challenges conservatives on their own turf that we have made inroads with their audiences. But incompetence is probably the best explanation- that and that I am generally more influential than Steven Crowder," he argued.



