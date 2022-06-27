'There was violence’: Morning Joe shocked by delight Alito took in ‘radical’ ruling taking away abortion rights
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough was astonished by the "violence" implied by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned abortion rights.

The majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito took a confrontational tone in striking down Roe v. Wade, and the "Morning Joe" host said he and his fellow lawyer friends noticed the delight he seemed to take in the "radical" move.

"That is one thing that friends of mine, pro-life friends of mine, conservative lawyers of mine, and others underlie, it wasn't just the holding taking away a fundamental right over the past 50 years," Scarborough said. "They found the tone to be confrontational, and anyone who has followed the Supreme Court, anyone who has read constitutional law knows that most justices, especially in landmark decisions, bend over backwards to explain how this is not a radical move, this is -- we are moving forward, and we're moving in the direction that this country has been moving in, and we understand there are problems, and they'll round off some of the harsher edges. They will give something to their opponents, their legal or ideological opponents."

"There was none of that there," Scarborough added. "I've got to say, more than any Supreme Court decision I've ever read, it was -- even the language, there was a violence to the reasoning. We win, you lose. We're taking away these rights, and there's nothing you can do about it. Please, if somebody disagrees with me, please let me know where a court has overruled a right that's been in place for 50 years and done so in such an aggressive manner with absolutely no grace and absolutely no outreach to their legal or ideological opponents."

